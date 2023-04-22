Escambia County Private Sector Employment Up 4.2% Over The Year

April 22, 2023

The Escambia County unemployment rate held steady last month, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The area’s private sector employment grew 4.2 percent (+6,800 jobs) over the year in March 2023. The industries gaining the most jobs were education and health services, increasing by 2,200 jobs, and leisure and hospitality, increasing by 2,100 jobs.

The unemployment rate in the Pensacola metro area was 2.6 percent in March 2023, unchanged from February and a 0.3 percentage point decrease from 2.9 percent a year ago in March 2022. The Pensacola area labor force increased by 8,120 over the year, a 3.5 percent increase.

In March 2023, Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent for the third consecutive month, which is 0.9 percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.5 percent. Florida’s labor force climbed by 250,000 (+2.3 percent) over the year and the unemployment rate has remained lower than the nation’s for 29 consecutive months.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 