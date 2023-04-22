Escambia County Private Sector Employment Up 4.2% Over The Year

The Escambia County unemployment rate held steady last month, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The area’s private sector employment grew 4.2 percent (+6,800 jobs) over the year in March 2023. The industries gaining the most jobs were education and health services, increasing by 2,200 jobs, and leisure and hospitality, increasing by 2,100 jobs.

The unemployment rate in the Pensacola metro area was 2.6 percent in March 2023, unchanged from February and a 0.3 percentage point decrease from 2.9 percent a year ago in March 2022. The Pensacola area labor force increased by 8,120 over the year, a 3.5 percent increase.

In March 2023, Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent for the third consecutive month, which is 0.9 percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.5 percent. Florida’s labor force climbed by 250,000 (+2.3 percent) over the year and the unemployment rate has remained lower than the nation’s for 29 consecutive months.