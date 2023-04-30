EREC Holds Annual Meeting (With Photo Gallery)

Escambia River Electric Cooperative members held their annual meeting Saturday at Jay High School.

Dozens of door prizes were awarded, most of them electric, and one lucky member won the grand prize of a Ryobi electric riding lawn mower. Additional prizes will be awarded in a few days from among those that voted absentee.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Members met in a business session after voting on board members and bylaw revisions. Running unopposed, JD Powell was reelected to the board of directors for Escambia County. For Santa Rosa County, John Wesley Scott was elected to the board with 406 votes, while other top vote getters Mickey Diamond received 335 votes and William G. Cozart received 227 votes.

Three bylaw revisions were also approved by a wide margin.

Jonathan Chambers, a partner in Conexon, provided an update on fiber internet service that will become available to all EREC members in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. NorthEscambia.com will provide additional coverage in an upcoming story.

Northview High School senior Drake Driskell and Century High School senior Elisabeth Stowers were recognized as winners of the annual Herman D. Johnson Scholarships, providing each of them with $1,000 per year for four years of college.

EREC was formed in 1939 with 88 members in their first month. The cooperative now serves about 10,000 members in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties with 1,800 miles of energized line.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.