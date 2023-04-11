District 5 Town Hall Discussion Dominated By Roads, Traffic And Growth

April 11, 2023

Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry held a District 5 town hall meeting Monday evening in Cantonment.

Most of the questions and comments centered around infrastructure issues — roads, traffic and development.

One citizen told Barry that he knows growth in the county is moving northward, but he was “just asking, please, just take common sense and dot it properly with a lot of infrastructure that is still not in place”.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Pictured: Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry held a town hall Monday evening at the Langley Bell 4-H Center in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 