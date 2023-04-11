District 5 Town Hall Discussion Dominated By Roads, Traffic And Growth

Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry held a District 5 town hall meeting Monday evening in Cantonment.

Most of the questions and comments centered around infrastructure issues — roads, traffic and development.

One citizen told Barry that he knows growth in the county is moving northward, but he was “just asking, please, just take common sense and dot it properly with a lot of infrastructure that is still not in place”.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Pictured: Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry held a town hall Monday evening at the Langley Bell 4-H Center in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.