District 1 School Board Member Adams To Hold Town Hall This Evening

April 11, 2023

Escambia County School Board District 1 member Kevin Adams and Superintendent Tim Smith will hold a town hall meeting this evening.

The town hall will take place at 6 p.m. in the Pine Forest High School media center and is open to the public.

District 5 member Bill Slayton will hold a town hall on May 8 at 6 p.m. in Tate High cafeteria

The other three school members previously held town hall meetings over the past few weeks.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 