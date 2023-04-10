Century Woman And Her Dog Rescue After Hitting Semi In Cantonment

A Century woman and her dog were trapped in their vehicle after crashing into a semi-truck early Monday morning in Cantonment.

The 42-year old woman hit a semi pulling a flatbed trailer and attached forklift about 5 a.m. on Highway 29 at Morris Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Firefighters from the Cantonment station of Escambia County Fire Rescue were quickly able to extricate both from the vehicle.

The woman was transported to a Pensacola hospital by Escambia County EMS, and animal control was called for the dog. There was no word on their conditions.

Pictured: A Century woman and her dog were trapped in this vehicle after it ran under a flatbed semi trailer (bottom photo) early Monday morning in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barber and others, click to enlarge.