Century Special Election Results Certified; Swearing In On Good Friday

The results have been officially certified for last Tuesday’s Century special election for two council seats, and the new members will be sworn in on Good Friday, April 7.

Good Friday is a holiday. The Century Town Hall will be closed, but will open for a 6 p.m. Friday for a swearing in ceremony. The town charter requires that council members be sworn in 10 days following a special election.

The Escambia County Canvassing Board met late last week to certify the results. There were no changes in the vote totals we first reported.

In January, Shelisa McCall and Alicia Johnson were appointed to the council after no one ran for two seats during the 2022 election. Both won during the special election by about a two to one margin.

Century Town Council Seat 3

Shelisa McCall – 89 votes (66.92%)

Evelyn Webber – 44 votes (33.08%)

Century Town Council Seat 4

Eddie Hammond – 43 votes (32.58%)

Alicia Johnson – 89 votes (67.42%)

Turnout was just 14.06% (136) of the 967 eligible registered voters cast a vote. There were 32 votes cast by mail and 104 in person at Century Town Hall.