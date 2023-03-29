Century Elects Two Council Members During Special Election

Two interim Century Town Council members were elected Tuesday to their seats for almost the next four years.

In January, Shelisa McCall and Alicia Johnson were appointed to the council after no one ran for two seats during the 2022 election. Both won during a special election Tuesday by about a two to one margin.

Century Town Council Seat 3

Shelisa McCall – 89 votes (66.92%)

Evelyn Webber – 44 votes (33.08%)

Century Town Council Seat 4

Eddie Hammond – 43 votes (32.58%)

Alicia Johnson – 89 votes (67.42%)

“I feel very honored that the town of Century trusts me to do this very important job,” Johnson said after the votes were tabulated Tuesday evening at the Century Town Hall. “My big plans are to jump in with both feet, getting our infrastructure repaired, and building jobs, bringing jobs to the area.”

Turnout for the election was low. Just 14.06% (136) of the 967 eligible registered voters cast a vote in Tuesday’s election. There were 32 votes cast by mail and 104 in person at Century Town Hall.

Johnson and McCall will remain in their interim seats until they are sworn in on April 7.

Pictured top: Newly elected Century Town Council members Shelisa McCall (left) and Alicia Johnson (right). Pictured first below: Challenger Eddie Hammond congratulates Johnson Tuesday evening. Second below: Unsuccessful candidate Evelyn Webber said she still looks forward to serving the Century community. Pictured third below: Escambia County Canvassing Board members sign off on election results. Escambia County Commission Chairman Robert Bender (left) and Supervisor of Elections David Stafford (seated) served on the canvassing board along with County Judge Barry E. Dickson, Jr. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.