Barbara Dianne Monroe

April 7, 2023

Barbara Dianne Monroe, age 77, of Oak Grove, FL passed away on April 6, 2023. She was born on October 10, 1945 in Pensacola, FL to the late Clifford Shelby and Lydia Anne Rigby Gideons. She was employed with Vanity Fair Corporation until her retirement. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard L. Monroe; her son, William Randall Rowell and her brother, Charles Edward Gideons, Sr.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Powell (Andrew) Pipkin of Forest Home, AL; her two cousins, Margaret Anne Perry and William Lee Rigby, Jr.; her special caretaker niece, Ondrea Gideons and special caretaker, Joseph Feliciano; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren along with her nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Boyd officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Oak Grove, FL.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 