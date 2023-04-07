Barbara Dianne Monroe

Barbara Dianne Monroe, age 77, of Oak Grove, FL passed away on April 6, 2023. She was born on October 10, 1945 in Pensacola, FL to the late Clifford Shelby and Lydia Anne Rigby Gideons. She was employed with Vanity Fair Corporation until her retirement. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard L. Monroe; her son, William Randall Rowell and her brother, Charles Edward Gideons, Sr.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Powell (Andrew) Pipkin of Forest Home, AL; her two cousins, Margaret Anne Perry and William Lee Rigby, Jr.; her special caretaker niece, Ondrea Gideons and special caretaker, Joseph Feliciano; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren along with her nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Boyd officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Oak Grove, FL.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.