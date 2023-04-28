Annual Jay Pro Rodeo Is Friday, Saturday Nights

The 22nd Annual Jay Pro Rodeo will be Friday and Saturday nights.

The 3R Rodeo Company from Jemison, Alabama, will entertain the crowd with rodeo action including pro bull riding, saddle broncs, calf and team roping, steer wrestling, and women’s breakaway and barrel racing.

For the little ones, there’s the calf scramble, free face painting, bounce houses and more.

There will be plenty of food at the concession stand and local vendors.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Ted May Arena, about a half mile east of the red light on Highway 4 in Jay.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and under. Parking is free. All proceeds benefit area youth programs, including the Jay High School SGA.