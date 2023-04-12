Alabama Woman Dies In Head-on Crash With Semi Driven By Atmore Man

April 12, 2023

An Alabama woman died in a crash with a semi truck driven by an Atmore man Tuesday morning.

Monica Gail McCall, 30, was fatally injured when her Toyota RAV4 collided head-on with a Peterbilt semi driven by 67-year old Dewey Levi Bethea, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

McCall was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash on Alabama Highway 84, about 15 miles west of Evergreen in Conecuh County.

Alabama troopers are continuing their investigation.

Written by William Reynolds 

 