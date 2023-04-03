Escambia Deputies Arrest Man For Allegedly Stabbing Woman Multiple Times

April 3, 2023

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested an attempted homicide suspect Monday morning.

Patrick Henderson stabbed a female victim and told her “I am going to kill you” during an argument on Sunday, according to the ECSO.

Deputies responded to a gas station  in the 4500 block of North W Street in reference to a reported cutting. They found the victim there suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Henderson and the victim got into an argument at a nearby residence and she went to the gas station to call 911, according to investigators She was transported by Escambia County EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

After searching all night, ECSO deputies located Henderson Monday morning in the area of Biggs Lane and Palafox.

Written by William Reynolds 

 