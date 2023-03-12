These Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Areas

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) McGuire’s St. Patrick Day 5K Run Downtown Pensacola – Motorists will encounter a road closure on Gregory Street, Garden Street, and Bayfront Parkway Saturday, March 11 from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the St. Patrick Day Run.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit on this section of East Nine Mile Road has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles will share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete next summer.

· Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) to North of I-10 – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, March 12 through Thursday, March 16 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews pave the roadway.

Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from North of U.S. 98 to East of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter nighttime lane closures on Lillian Highway, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, March 13 to Friday, March 17 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be performing drainage and shoulder widening work.

Santa Rosa County:

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.