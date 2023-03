Tate High Tennis Defeats Escambia

The Tate High School Aggies tennis boys and girls teams earned wins over Escambia High School Tuesday night. The Aggies boys won 5-2, and Tate’s girls won 7-0. The season record for the boys is now 5-4 while the girls have improved to 9-1. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.