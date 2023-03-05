Tate Aggies Shut Out Crestview Bulldogs

March 5, 2023

The Tate Aggies shut out Crestview 4-0 Saturday afternoon at Tate.

Rilee Lowery took the win for Tate, going five and a third innings while allowing two hits and no runs. He recorded one walk and nine strikeouts.

Javin Floyd was 2-2 at bat for the Aggies. Madox Land, Clifton Quiggins, Brayden Touchstone, Frank Randall, and Ketch King each had one hit.

The Aggies and Bulldogs will face off again Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. as Tate travels to Crestview.

