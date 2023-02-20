State Investigation Underway Into Inmate Injury At Century Prison

February 20, 2023

A state investigation is underway after an inmate was seriously injured last week at the Century Correctional Institution.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, “staff observed an inmate with injuries”. The nature of the injuries was not disclosed.

The inmate was flown to an area hospital by medical helicopter, according to Escambia County.

The FDC’s Office of Inspector General is the lead investigative agency.

“Due to the open and active investigation, we are unable to provide names or any additional information at this time,” FDC Press Secretary Paul W. Walker told NorthEscambia.com.

“The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is committed to providing for the safety and wellbeing of all inmates in custody,” Walker said. “Inmates who cause harm to others are held accountable for their actions. This includes administrative sanctions, placement in restrictive housing and criminal charges if applicable. This is done for the safety of staff and other inmates.”

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 