State Investigation Underway Into Inmate Injury At Century Prison

A state investigation is underway after an inmate was seriously injured last week at the Century Correctional Institution.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, “staff observed an inmate with injuries”. The nature of the injuries was not disclosed.

The inmate was flown to an area hospital by medical helicopter, according to Escambia County.

The FDC’s Office of Inspector General is the lead investigative agency.

“Due to the open and active investigation, we are unable to provide names or any additional information at this time,” FDC Press Secretary Paul W. Walker told NorthEscambia.com.

“The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is committed to providing for the safety and wellbeing of all inmates in custody,” Walker said. “Inmates who cause harm to others are held accountable for their actions. This includes administrative sanctions, placement in restrictive housing and criminal charges if applicable. This is done for the safety of staff and other inmates.”

NorthEscambia.com photo.