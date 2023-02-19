Molino Man Facing Drugs, Weapons Charges

A Molino man is facing drug and weapons charges after allegedly running from a deputy at a fast food restaurant.

Mumaw was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with a prescription (methamphetamines) and possession of a concealed firearm.

When Mumaw saw a deputy in a marked patrol unit approaching the Checkers on Pace Boulevard, Mumaw ran behind the business, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

According to deputies, Mumaw had 3.4 grams of cocaine and a small purple bag that contained methamphetamines, a loaded 9mm handgun, scales, plastic baggies and his wallet with his Florida identification.

Mumaw was booked into the Escambia County Jail where he was being held without bond due to a probation violation charge.

Deputies noted in their report that Mumaw is not a convicted felon.