Koby DeWayne Wooten

Mr. Koby DeWayne Wooten, age 19, passed away, Sunday, February 5, 2023in Atmore, AL. He resided most of life in Atmore, AL. He was employed with Slaughter Construction for several months.

Mr. Wooten loved spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed fishing, going to the beach, and listening to music. He was always a very well mannered, and respectful young man, that enjoyed making people laugh. He loved God, his children, and taking care of his family.

Mr. Wooten is preceded in death by his grandmother, Marie Wooten, aunt, Melinda Wall McGhee, uncle, Drew Wooten, and niece Aubrey Marie Wooten.

He is survived by his father, Ed (Becky) Wooten, of Atmore, AL; mother, Melissa (Danny) Dykes, of Perdido, AL; one son Micah Wiggins, of Atmore, AL; one daughter, Maia Wooten, of Atmore, AL; grandparents, Raymond (Ouida) Wall, of Nokomis, AL; Billy Wooten , of Atmore, AL; girlfriend, Lauren Wiggins, of Atmore, AL; three brothers, Devin (Brittany) Wooten, of Atmore, AL; DJ Carter, of Atmore, AL; Casyn Bethea, of Milton, FL; one aunt, Amanda (Andrew) McGhee, of Atmore, AL; two uncles, Brandon (Christi) Wall, of Atmore, AL; Robert (Tina) Wooten, of Uriah, AL; nieces and nephews, Harley Bethea, Walker Wooten, Ty Carter, Bentley Bethea, numerous cousins, and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Rev. Richie Nobles and Rev. Marshall Wall officiating.

Burial will follow at McCullough Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC

Pallbearers will be Brandon Wall, Trenton McGhee, Gage McGhee, Ian McGhee, Robert Wooten, and John Wooten.

Honorary pallbearers will be Leo Cuenca, Cole Jordan, Devin Morris, and Tyler Ray.