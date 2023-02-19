Girl, 13, Hit By SUV When She ‘Darted” Across Pine Forest Road

A 13-year old Escambia County girl was struck by a SUV Saturday afternoon on Pine Forest Road.

Witnesses told the Florida Highway Patrol that the girl “darted” across Pine Forest Road at Wilde Lake Boulevard into the path of a Hyundai SUV traveling southbound on Pine Forest.

“Witnesses stated the teenage girl’s vision was obscured and so was the driver of the SUV by the backed up southbound traffic in the left turn lane to Interstate 10 eastbound,” FHP said in their report on the 2:59 p.m. accident.

The teen girl was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital as a trauma alert. The 57-year old female driver of the Hyundai was not injured.