Escambia County Commits $30K For Fiber Expansion In Century Industrial Park

Escambia County has committed up to $30,000 in economic development funds to provide fiber internet for a new town industrial park tenant.

The Town of Century has approved a “conceptual” lease with a foreign-owned company to establish their first domestic manufacturing and warehouse distribution facility serving the oil and gas industry in what is commonly known as the Helicopter Technology Building.

Escambia County will pay Uniti Fiber to connect the town-owned building to Uniti’s existing fiber access point on Industrial Boulevard near the Escambia County EMS post. The 96-county fiber optic cable will be buried to the building and terminated inside. The new industry will be responsible for monthly service costs.

The $30,000 will come from Escambia County funds already budgeted for Century economic development. In the future, the fiber could serve any additional companies that locate in the industrial park.

The company has agreed to pay the appraised rental value of the building to the Town of Century — $7.833.33 a month or $94,000 annually. The lease will continue for five years with a 3% annual increase beginning in the third year. The company will accept the building “as-is” and pay all utilities, maintenance, insurance and taxes.

The conceptual lease, drafted by the town’s lawyer, will return to the town council for a final town approval as early as Tuesday. The company hopes to begin warehouse operations by the end of February with a forthcoming expansion into manufacturing serving the oil and gas industry.

According to FloridaWest, the company plans to hire five people initially, with a goal of 10 employees by the end of the year with an average salary of $46,570 — the average wage in the Pensacola area.

Pictured: The Century Industrial Park sign on West Highway 4. Pictured inset: Century is set to lease this town-owned building in the industrial park. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.