Buckie Smith

Mr. Buckie Smith was a good hearted, simple man. He loved watching the Jackson Barrett or Mecum car show, listening to 70’s music, and drinking Coca-Cola “Classic”, watching “Charlie Brown”, and Whataburger. Every year at the holidays he would call every family member to let them know what time the specials would be on TV and say, “you better let those babies watch it”. You knew you were having a conversation with Buckie because you would hear him say his catchphrase numerous times, “I heard that”. Buckie had a sweet tooth like no other, He loved his tea very sweet, Little Debbies, Milton Bakery Donuts and apple turnovers his mother made. He was so proud of his son, Burt, and his three wonderful grandsons, his daughter Jamie, and his numerous nieces and nephews. Buckie was born in Century, FL and was a lifelong resident of the Century/Flomaton area and attended Century High School (a true Blackcat). Buckie was a retired truck driver, spending most of his career with Fore Sand and Gravel, Barnette Construction, and Charco. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland R. Smith (Buck) and Myrtle Louise Smith, and his brother Johnnie Smith.

Mourning his passing are his loving wife, Susan; son Burton (Ryan) Smith; daughter, Jamie (Shanatha), three grandsons, Jackson, Ryland, & Benjamin; two sisters, Sonja (Mike) Allen & Tammy (Tom) Wilkerson; two nephews, Brandon (Deadria) Smith and Johns Buck Smith; two nieces, Rachel (David) Spicer, and Brandy (Matt) Ray.

Pallbearers will be Burton Smith, Jackson Smith, Brandon Smith, John Buck Smith, Shaun Qualls, and Matt Ray.

Honorary Pallbearers: Willie Nisewonger, Mike Allen, Allen Stacey, and Tom Wilkerson.

Thank you to Brother Lee Jernigan of Alco Baptist Church for officiating the graveside service that will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at McCurdy Cemetery.

The family would like to recognize the health care teams at Amedysis and DaVita, giving special thanks to the caring nurses who held a special place in Buckie’s heart.

The family would like to invite you all to a celebration of life meal at Alco Baptist Church immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Weaver’s Monument Company.