Here Are Escambia County’s Teachers Of The Year

Escambia County’s Teachers of the Year have been named to represent their respective schools.

One of them will named the Escambia County overall Teacher of the year in late January from a list of five finalist. Those finalists are highlighted in bold below.

Elementary Schools

Jim Allen Elementary — Kristi Mims

Bellview Elementary — Erin Bartush

Beulah Elementary — Sara Smith

Blue Angels Elementary — Mary Crisson

Bratt Elementary — Pamela Trice

Brentwood Elementary — Audrey Brown

Hellen Caro Elementary — Andrea McGinnis

N. B. Cook Elementary — Dawn Jackson

Cordova Park Elementary — Jessica Stallings

Ensley Elementary — Lashandra Dean

Ferry Pass Elementary — Lisa Moss

Global Learning Academy — Carmen Dones

Holm Elementary — Michelle Davison

Kingsfield Elementary School — Melanie Johnson

Lincoln Park Elementary — Jamila Richardson

Lipscomb Elementary — Holly Griffin

Longleaf Elementary — Susan Watkins

McArthur Elementary — Dawn Bechtol

Molino Park Elementary — Christin Love

Montclair Elementary — Kathryn Lovely

Myrtle Grove Elementary — Mershun Deas

Navy Point Elementary — Kayla Murray-Galloway

Oakcrest Elementary — George Grace

Pine Meadow Elementary — David Vaughn

Pleasant Grove Elementary — Jacqueline Hogan

Scenic Heights Elementary — Heather Gagnet

O.J. Semmes Elementary — Krystin Johnson

Sherwood Elementary — Nina Bryant

A. K. Suter Elementary — Anna Harageones

Warrington Elementary — Jennifer Godwin

C. A. Weis Elementary — Sierra Yingst

West Pensacola Elementary — Debbie Jewell

Middle Schools

Bailey Middle School — Rachel Bryans

Bellview Middle — Leslie Schottgen

Beulah Middle — Danielle O’Connor

Brown Barge Middle — Lauren Meiss

Ernest Ward Middle — Michelle Thomas

Ferry Pass Middle — Rebecca Duben

Ransom Middle — Christopher Norris

Warrington Middle — Sharde Wiggins

Workman Middle — Tyrese Person

High Schools

Escambia High School — Kylee Tullos

Northview High School — Donna McMillan

Pensacola High School — Lisette Guttery

Pine Forest High School — Dr. Tonita Goldston

Tate High School — Nikki Gill

Washington High School — Gary Horne

West Florida High School — Angela McFarland

Other Schools and Centers