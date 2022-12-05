Love For Dogs: Cantonment Woman Gifts Her Home To Benefit ECSO K-9s

Claudia Van Gee devoted her life to dogs.

And the Cantonment woman’s true love for canines will continue long after she’s gone.

Van Gee has decided to leave her home and property to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Foundation to benefit ECSO’s K-9 unit for years to come.

She is a retired dog obedience competitor with a career spanning a period of 42 years.

Here’s how she explains her gift, in her own words:

I worked with a lab mix, Alaskan malamutes, golden retrievers, rottweilers, Shetland sheepdogs and border collies in obedience and tracking, showing in New England, Oregon, California, Washington, Canada and the greater Florida area.

“I am bequeathing my homestead to the ECSO K9 unit to give back to the community. Because dogs have a sense of smell estimated at over 100,000 times more powerful than a human, are said to have a wider field of vision, giving them better motion detection, have a strong sense of attachment to their handlers and are willing partners to whatever we ask of them. What better being to have by your side as a law enforcement official? Oh, and though no dog is faster than a speeding bullet, they can still outrun most humans.”

The 3,287 square foot home is located on about 1.4 acres on Pine Forest Road south of West Roberts Road.

“Ms. Van Gee, your generosity towards and appreciation for the work of the Sheriff’s Office and their K9 unit is unparalleled and words will never be able to convey our appreciation,” the foundation said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.