Love For Dogs: Cantonment Woman Gifts Her Home To Benefit ECSO K-9s

December 5, 2022

Claudia Van Gee devoted her life to dogs.

And the Cantonment woman’s true love for canines will continue long after she’s gone.

Van Gee has decided to leave her home and property to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Foundation to benefit ECSO’s K-9 unit for years to come.

She is a retired dog obedience competitor with a career spanning a period of 42 years.

Here’s how she explains her gift, in her own words:

I worked with a lab mix, Alaskan malamutes, golden retrievers, rottweilers, Shetland sheepdogs and border collies in obedience and tracking, showing in New England, Oregon, California, Washington, Canada and the greater Florida area.

“I am bequeathing my homestead to the ECSO K9 unit to give back to the community. Because dogs have a sense of smell estimated at over 100,000 times more powerful than a human, are said to have a wider field of vision, giving them better motion detection, have a strong sense of attachment to their handlers and are willing partners to whatever we ask of them. What better being to have by your side as a law enforcement official? Oh, and though no dog is faster than a speeding bullet, they can still outrun most humans.”

The 3,287 square foot home is located on about 1.4 acres on Pine Forest Road south of West Roberts Road.

“Ms. Van Gee, your generosity towards and appreciation for the work of the Sheriff’s Office and their K9 unit is unparalleled and words will never be able to convey our appreciation,” the foundation said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 