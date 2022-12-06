Flomaton Woman Charged In 2019 Century Burglary

December 6, 2022

A Flomaton woman was recently arrested on charges related to a 2019 burglary in Escambia County, Florida.

Amanda Inez Pugh, 36, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief with property damage and grand theft.

She allegedly burglarized a residence on Buck Smith Road near Century by removing a window air conditioner. Once inside, she took a large plastic container filled with about $1,000 in coins, and she damaged an exterior door knob and a pickup truck parked on the property, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Pugh remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $35,000.

