FHP Seeks Hit And Run Driver That Struck A Molino Man

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a brown pickup truck that struck a pedestrian from Molino last week.

The 20-year old was hit by the pickup truck about 9:30 a.m. on December 14 in the area of Edison Drive and Garfield Drive in Escambia County. Troopers said the pickup turned in front of the pedestrian and immediately fled the area.

Troopers said the pickup could have damage to the driver’s side near the rear of the vehicle.

The name of the Molino man has not been released. He suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.