FHP Seeks Hit And Run Driver That Struck A Molino Man

December 19, 2022

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a brown pickup truck that struck a pedestrian from Molino last week.

The 20-year old was hit by the pickup truck about 9:30 a.m. on December 14 in the area of Edison Drive and Garfield Drive in Escambia County. Troopers said the pickup turned in front of the pedestrian and immediately fled the area.

Troopers said the pickup could have damage to the driver’s side near the rear of the vehicle.

The name of the Molino man has not been released. He suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments

One Response to “FHP Seeks Hit And Run Driver That Struck A Molino Man”

  1. NPC on December 19th, 2022 1:14 pm

    To the coward that ran. FHP has video of the accident from a home at the intersection. You will be caught, charged and sentenced accordingly. If you didn’t have insurance the medical costs and ambulance ride are going to put a pinch in your budget.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 