Cantonment Man Seriously Injured In Pensacola Motorcycle Crash

An 18-year old Cantonment man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash midday Wednesday in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 77-year old driver of a GMC SUV failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Gonzalez Street at “T’ Street.

“The driver of the motorcycle attempted to avoid the collision by laying the motorcycle on its left side. As a result, the motorcycle slide under the SUV and collided with the undercarriage of the SUV in the intersection,” FHP said in a crash report.

The Cantonment man was wearing his helmet at the time of the collision and was listed in stable condition at last report.

Troopers cited the SUV driver with failure to yield right of way from a stop sign.

Photos: Al Showers/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.