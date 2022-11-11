Tonight’s High School Football Playoff Games
November 11, 2022
Here tonight’s North Escambia area high school football playoff games:
ALABAMA
Class 1 R
- No. 21 Bozeman at No. 17 Baker
- No. 18. Holmes County at No. 20 Freeport
- Byes: Northview, Chipley
Class 2S
- No. 9 Wakulla at No. 6 Pensacola Catholic
- No. 15 Bay at No. 3 West Florida High
Class 3S
- Rickards at No. 1 Pine Forest
- Middleburg at No. 7 Escambia
Class 4S
- No. 9 Creekside at No. 11 Navarre
- No. 18 Crestview at No. 6 Niceville
- No. 16 Pace at No. 7 Buchholz
ALABAMA
- No. 4 Handley at No. 6 T.R.Miller
- No. 7 St. James at W.S. Neal
NorthEscambia.com photo.
