Escambia Man Charged With Trying To Suffocate His Mother, 86, With A Pillow

An Escambia County man has been charged with attempting to suffocate his 86-year old mother.

Christopher Jerome Asmar, 54, is charged with two counts of attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.

A health care employee called Pensacola Police to report that she observed unexplained bruising on her client that appeared to happen overnight after her other caregivers had left the home for the evening. The caregiver decided to return to the home after hours to check on her client. When she arrived, she could hear a disturbance inside the home and looked inside a window.

She observed Asmar yelling at his mother, calling her names, and striking her with a pillow. He then took the pillow and placed it over his mother’s face and used his body weight in an apparent attempt to suffocate her, according to police.

Police were called and entered the home to find the victim appearing to be overwhelmed and disoriented.

Asmar was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.