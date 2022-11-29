Escambia County Chooses EREC To Bring 2 Gigabit Fiber Internet To North Escambia

The Escambia County Commission voted Monday to pursue an agreement with Escambia River Electric Cooperative to bring high speed fiber internet directly to thousands of homes and businesses in rural northern Escambia County potentially as early as next summer.

Escambia County will contribute $6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project across EREC’s franchise area, which is roughly north of Barrineau Park Road. EREC will provide the balance of the estimated $23 to $24 million project or apply for other grants and funding.

“4,200 to 4,300 homes and businesses, which is every single home and business in their footprint,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “It’s fiber to every one of those. It’s nearly 700 miles of fiber, 500 aerial, 200 underground. And what’s been negotiated is a $6 million contribution from county ARPA funds.”

Three basic speed tiers are proposed are:

100 Mbps/100 Mbps — $49.95/month

1 Gig/1Gig — $79.95/month

2 Gig/2Gig — $99.95/month

Under the Affordable Connectivity Program, ACP, Lifeline, and other low-income benefits will lower by $30 per month, or as low as $19.95 per month.

EREC is a member-owned cooperative founded in 1939.

“I could not be more excited to be moving forward with a partnership with EREC. The ability to bring real fiber high speed internet access to every home and business in their service area is a dream come true,” Barr said. “By utilizing only federal dollars, thousands of residents will gain access to something that is crucial, and Escambia County has the ability to partner with EREC, a cooperative that is owned by our friends and neighbors. It’s truly a blessing to be able to bring access to this service to rural areas neglected by internet providers for so long.”

“We are very excited to learn of the Escambia County award,” EREC CEO Ryan Campbell said. “All of us at Escambia River Electric Cooperative are eager to bring broadband fiber to unserved and underserved homes and businesses in this rural county. We are in the very early design stage, and we look forward to communicating more about our plans in early 2023.”

EREC’s fiber ring will also connect about two dozen county-owned facilities in the cooperative’s service area.

EREC will partner with Conexon Connect under the proposal.

“Conexon Connect works predominantly with electric cooperatives, building networks using a methodology and architecture that allows the co-ops to leverage their existing infrastructure, thus powering reliable and affordable broadband service for 100% of their members,” according to the company’s website.

The county commission’s vote during a special meeting Monday afternoon was to negotiate a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with EREC, and provide support as EREC applies for Florida Department of Economic Opportunity grants. The MOU will return to the BOCC for final approval at a future meeting.

The vote was 4-1, with newly-elected District 2 Commissioner Mike Kohler voting no after saying that he did not have time to read and become familiar with program documentation.

“I can’t vote for something if I don’t have complete knowledge on it, and I don’t,” he said.

Other proposals were received from Cox Communications, Florida Power & Light’s sister company NextCity Networks, and C-Spire Fiber.

Cox proposed connecting about 2,500 homes, while NextCity Networks proposed taking up to 10 years to provide fiber to homes.

Escambia County originally sought proposals to provide fiber to homes north of 10 Mile Road, with another upcoming request for proposals for the area south of 10 Mile Road. The county committed up to $10 million to the area north of 10 Mile Road, with another $12 for the area to the south.

Accepting the EREC proposal for $6 million for an area further north of 10 Mile Road will shift the second phase to roughly south of Barrineau Park Road.