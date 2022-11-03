Escambia Man Identified As Suspect Fatally Shot By Deputies In Walton County

November 24, 2022

An Escambia County man has been identified as the suspect shot and killed by deputies in Miramar Beach last week.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified him as 39-year-old Jesse Mavrick Minton.

On Tuesday, November 15, deputies responded to the area behind a Five Guys restaurant Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the area.

Minutes later, deputies confronted Minton, and shots were fired.

No deputies were injured. Minton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson immediately requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement respond and assist in the investigation, as is agency protocol. That investigation is still being conducted.

More information will be released once it is available.

