Woman Charged With Murder ‘Motivated By Money, Narcotics, And Their Relationship’

October 27, 2022

A woman has been charged in an August 7 murder in Escambia County.

Raven Elaine Ann Morgan, 20, was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond Wednesday night on a charged first degree premeditated murder.

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside a home on Walnut Avenue, about four blocks east of Untreiner Ave, on August 7.

According to investigators,  Morgan distracted the victim before he was shot in the planned murder. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Morgan’s phone and found four images of the deceased victim, according to her arrest report. She was arrested September 14 for making a false report. During her nine days in jail, deputies said she had multiple conversations with other inmates about the homicide.

According to the arrest report, Morgan and the alleged shooter “were motivated by money, narcotics, and their relationship”. There is no Escambia County Jail record of the other individual being arrested to date.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 