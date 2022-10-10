Voter Registration Deadline Is Tuesday

The voter registration deadline for the November general election is Tuesday, October 11.

The Supervisor of Elections office will remain open until 7 p.m. on October 11 for voters wishing to register to vote or update their record. Florida law mandates that registration books close 29 days before an election. New registrations must be completed and received or postmarked no later than October 11 for the November 8 election. Address changes within Florida can be made after the books close. If you are unsure of your registration status, visit EscambiaVotes.gov and click “Am I Registered?” to verify your status, or call the Supervisor of Elections office.

Escambia County citizens have several ways to register to vote or update their record:

Online: Simply go to EscambiaVotes.gov to register to vote, or to update or change your current registration, including your address or party affiliation. It’s a quick and secure way to make sure you are ready to vote.

In Person: You can register at the Elections Office at 213 Palafox Place, 2nd Floor, in downtown Pensacola, at any Florida Driver’s License Office, public library, and several other governmental offices and public assistance centers. Registration forms are also available to pick up at many locations countywide. For a complete list of locations throughout Escambia County, visit EscambiaVotes.gov or call or e-mail the Elections Office.

By Mail: Visit EscambiaVotes.gov and complete, print, and sign the online application. Be sure to include a valid Florida Driver’s License or Florida ID number, or if you have neither, the last 4 digits of your social security number in the appropriate space. Completed applications must be received or postmarked no later than October 11. Mail to: Escambia County Supervisor of Elections, PO Box 12601, Pensacola, FL 32591-2601, or take the completed application to the Elections Office at 213 Palafox Place, 2nd Floor, in downtown Pensacola. To have a form mailed to you, call (850) 595-3900 or e-mail the Elections Office at soe@escambiavotes.gov.

Vote-By-Mail Requests Still Being Accepted

For voters who wish to cast a ballot by mail, requests are being accepted until 5 p.m. on October 29