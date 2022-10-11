Two Inmates Accused Of Assaulting Century Correctional Institution Officers

October 11, 2022

Two Century Correctional Institution inmates assault correctional officers in separate incidents recently, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Wendell Clarke (pictured left) assaulted an officer. He is serving a five year sentence from Citrus County for obstructing a firefighter and throwing bodily fluids at correctional staff.

Inmate Israel Adorno-Ocasio also assaulted an officer. He is serving a life sentence out of Orange County for two first degree murder counts from Orange County.

“All assaults are investigated, and disciplinary action is imposed in accordance with policy,” FDC said in both instances. “”Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.”

