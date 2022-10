Tate’s Riley Robbins Named Association Florida High School Player of the Week

Tate High School junior Riley Robbins has been named the American Volleyball Coaches Association Florida High School Player of the Week.

In a dozen games this year, Robbins has recorded 55 kills (4.58/game), 53 digs (4.42/game), 67 receptions (5.58/game), two aces and one assist.

This is Robbins’ third year playing volleyball for the Tate Aggies.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.