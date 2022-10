Tate Falls To Pace (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate Aggies fell on the road at Pace Friday night, 38-9.

Tate was first on the board with a 29-yard field goal from Caleb Westergreen for a 3-0 lead.

Down 7-3, the Aggies scored again on a Taite Davis to Diego Dukes with a 14-yard pass.

The Aggies (1-6) will host Gulf Breeze (4-3) next Friday night.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.