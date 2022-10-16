Student Arrested With Loaded Handgun At Escambia County Middle School In Atmore

October 16, 2022

An Escambia County Middle School student in Atmore was arrested with a loaded gun on campus Friday.

Law enforcement responded to the school after receiving a report that a student might be armed, and the school was placed on lockdown.

Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson said the student was in a classroom and found to be in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun. The student was arrested and transported to a juvenile detention facility.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

