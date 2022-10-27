Report Details Attempted Murder Allegations Against Byrneville Man; Bond Set

October 27, 2022

Bond was set at $250,000 Wednesday for the Byrneville man accused of shooting his wife Tuesday morning.

Joseph Anthony Franklin, 60, remained in the Escambia County Jail on one count of a attempted homicide.

An arrest report obtained by NorthEscambia.com details the allegations against him.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the couple’s home on McBride Road just off Byrneville Road. Deputies arrived shortly after 8 a.m. to find Franklin sitting on the front porch smoking a cigarette, wearing a tan t-shirt and shorts. A female was on the porch floor next to him with an apparent gunshot wound to her left side, according to the report.

Franklin was ordered at gunpoint to put his hands on top of head. He was taken into custody and placed in an ECSO patrol vehicle.

The victim, later identified by the ECSO as Franklin’s wife, stated she found Franklin sitting on the couch that morning, but that led to an argument because he was supposed to be at work. During the argument, he pulled out a gun and started shooting it, according to the report. The victim told deputies that she tried to get the gun away from Franklin, and that is when he shot her.

Two other people were asleep upstairs in the home at the time but did not hear anything, deputies said.

The victim was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital by MedStar Air Care 2. An update on her condition was not available.

Franklin is due back in court on November 18.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 