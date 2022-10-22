Police Searching For Suspect In Second Bank Robbery Of The Week

October 22, 2022

Police are searching for the suspect in the second bank robbery of the week in Escambia County.

About 3:50 p.m. Friday, Pensacola Police responded to the robbery of the Wells Fargo on Bayou Boulevard.

A white male with short brown hair and brown eyes wearing a gray jacket robbed the bank, according to police. He was wearing a black mask

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pensacola Police Department at (850) 435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

On Tuesday, the Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road was robbed. A suspect was soon arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Written by William Reynolds 

 