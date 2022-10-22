Police Searching For Suspect In Second Bank Robbery Of The Week

Police are searching for the suspect in the second bank robbery of the week in Escambia County.

About 3:50 p.m. Friday, Pensacola Police responded to the robbery of the Wells Fargo on Bayou Boulevard.

A white male with short brown hair and brown eyes wearing a gray jacket robbed the bank, according to police. He was wearing a black mask

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pensacola Police Department at (850) 435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

On Tuesday, the Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road was robbed. A suspect was soon arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.