Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Shifting To Winter Staffing Levels
October 15, 2022
Lifeguards on Pensacola Beach will shift to winter staff levels on Monday, and lifeguard towers will be removed from the beach until next year.
Lifeguards will maintain a presence on Pensacola Beach throughout the winter at Casino Beach and via patrol vehicles.
Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution when visiting the beach and swimming in the Gulf, especially when lifeguards are not present.
Here’s a reminder about what the beach flags mean:
- Green Flag – This means “low hazard,” but you should still exercise caution.
- Yellow flag – Indicates “moderate surf and conditions” such as rip currents. Swimmers should exercise careful caution when entering the water.
- Red flag – “Strong currents and high surf,” no swimming or wading. Entering the Gulf of Mexico to swim or wade during red flag conditions is illegal in Escambia County.
- Double red flags – Only used during hurricanes and other natural disasters. No swimming, wading or surfing in the Gulf of Mexico. Entering the Gulf of Mexico during double red flag conditions is illegal in Escambia County.
- Purple flag – Indicates “dangerous marine wildlife” may be present. Please use caution when entering the water.
