Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Shifting To Winter Staffing Levels

Lifeguards on Pensacola Beach will shift to winter staff levels on Monday, and lifeguard towers will be removed from the beach until next year.

Lifeguards will maintain a presence on Pensacola Beach throughout the winter at Casino Beach and via patrol vehicles.

Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution when visiting the beach and swimming in the Gulf, especially when lifeguards are not present.

Here’s a reminder about what the beach flags mean: