NWE Chiefs Take On The Cantonment Cowboys (With Photo Gallery)

The Northwest Escambia Chiefs celebrated homecoming Saturday and welcomed the Cantonment Cowboys to Greg Gibson Field in Walnut Hill.

Scores were as follows:

6U – NWE 6 Cantonment 12

8U – NWE 0 Cantonment 6 OT

10U – NWE 30 Cantonment 0 (Clock turned off in second quarter)

12U – NWE 26 Cantonment 18

For a photo gallery from the 12U and (a few) from the 10U, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.