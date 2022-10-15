Northview Rolls To 7-0 With 49-13 Win Over Jay (With Photo Gallery)

Maybe there’s just something about the number 49.

For the fourth consecutive game, the Northview Chiefs scored 49 points Friday night as they beat Jay 49-13.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here. (Look for another gallery with bands, cheerleaders and fans to be published by Monday.)

With the win, the Chiefs rolled to 7-0. But the win wasn’t as straightforward was NHS head coach Wes Summerford would like to see.

“It wasn’t a pretty one for us. We just didn’t execute well,” Summerford said. “The penalties hurt us on offense, and we’ve got to start faster on defense. When you get up in the playoffs, you’ve got to come out ready to play. Our kids know that. We’ve just got to preach that message; I think you’ve got to practice that way.”

The Chiefs were first on the board at a packed Merle North Stadium in Jay with a 2-yard dash from Jamarkus Jefferson with just over nine minutes to go in the first quarter, 7-0 Northview. Jefferson added another TD in the first, 14-0.

Northview led 21-7 at the half after another Jefferson touchdown.

Maliki Haynes had a big second half endzone interception in the second half, setting momentum for the Chiefs.

“Everytime after the first half we come out, we get a big stop and then the ball game really ends at that point,” he said. “That’s how big that momentum is…we lit a little fire under our kids at halftime and got them going.”

Northview quarterback Kaden Odom found Aiden Broadhead for a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter, 28-7. Luke Bridges was in from 8-yards out to give the Chiefs a 35-7 advantage.

The Chiefs expanded their lead to 42-7 with a 16-yard touchdown from Wyatt Scruggs.

The Royals added one more touchdown from 38-yards out when Hayden Morris connected with Tomas Ravendo. With a missed kick, it was 42-13.

Jefferson scored his fourth touchdown on a one-yard run to seal the 49-7 win.

Northview will defend their perfect record on the road next Friday night at Marianna (1-6). They will round out the season at home against Escambia County of Atmore (currently 4-4) on October 28 and Bay (currently 6-1) on November 4.

