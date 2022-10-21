Kevin Ray

October 21, 2022

Master Deputy Kevin Ray, of Escambia County, Florida Sheriff’s Office, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. A graveside service will be on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00pm at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery. The family requests guests meet in the cemetery.

Kevin loved life and could always be heard cheering for his alma mater- the Troy University Trojans!! He was a Sherriff’s Deputy for over 20 years in Escambia County, Florida. The apple of his eye was his beloved daughter, Lauren Ray, who would travel all around riding and competing with her equestrian team. He enjoyed spending time with her and was her greatest support! He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Loving survivors include his daughter, Lauren Ray; his parents, Danny & Judy Ray; his brother, Richard Ray (Pam); his grandmother, Billie Gibson; his nephew, Carter Ray; and his niece, Kenzie Beth Ray.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, Henry Gibson; and his paternal grandparents, Carter & Johnnie Ray.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Troy Bank & Trust in memory of Kevin Ray for his daughter’s medical expenses.

