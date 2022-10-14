Jimmie Jones Family Named Santa Rosa Outstanding Farm Family

Jimmie Jones and his family have been selected as the 2022 Outstanding Farm Family of the Year for Santa Rosa County. They were recognized at the recent Santa Rosa County Farm Tour.

Jones has been involved in farming all of his life and grew up working on the family farm. In 1970, he began building his own operation at age 20, along with continuing to work on the family farm. Through the years his operation grew to approximately 1,200 acres of peanuts, cotton, soybeans, and corn. He has also averaged 100 head of beef cattle.

He received his commercial pilots license and flew an agriculture plane for Jones Flying Service for 10 years. Smith was on the Jay Peanut Farmers Cooperative board for 10 years and served as the vice president for two years and president for five years. Jimmie received the Santa Rosa County Conservation Award in 2015.

Jimmie and his wife Becky have been married for 41 years and are most proud of their two daughters and grandchildren – Ashley and her husband Ryan Williams, Erin and her husband Rod McIntyre and their three children, Carleigh, Triple and Landon.

Over the past decade, Jimmie Jones has cut back his operation to 500 acres of cotton and peanuts, and maintains 50 head of beef cattle. He no longer has any full time employees, but his brother Joe steps in to help him during planting and harvest seasons.