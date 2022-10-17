Gun Violence Round Table Is Tuesday

Following a deadly double shooting at a local youth football game, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will host a Gun Violence Round Table event to address gun violence in our communities and explore potential solutions.

The event will take place at the Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W Desoto Street, on October 18 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Participants can submit questions or comments in written form by arriving by 5 p..m.

Participants scheduled to attend are:

Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons

Florida Senate, District 1, Doug Broxson

Florida House of Representatives District 1, Michelle Salzman

Florida House of Representatives District 2, Alex Andrade

First Judicial Circuit of Florida, State Attorney, Ginger Bowden Madden

County Commissioner District 1 and Chairman, Jeff Bergosh

County Commissioner Elect District 2, Mike Kohler

County Commissioner District 3, Lumon May

County Commissioner District 4, Robert Bender

City of Pensacola Mayor, Elect D.C. Reeves

City Council Member District 7, Delarian Wiggins

Pensacola Chief of Police,Eric Randal

Pastor Lonnie Davis Wesley, III, of Greater Little Rock Baptist Church