Cantonment Man Facing Drug Charges After FWC Traffic Stop

A Cantonment man is facing drug charges after a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission traffic stop on Jacks Branch Road.

William Ashton Cook, 21, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited failing to obey traffic license restrictions, no tail lights, no tag lights, and for an unassigned tag attached to the vehicle.

A FWC officer was patrolling on Jacks Branch Road when he observed a Jeep Cherokee pass in the opposite direction with no rear lights of any kind about 9:45 p.m. on September 25.

The officer conducted a traffic stop. Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, he reported seeing a plastic bag thrown from the driver’s window that landed in the roadway. The bag was retrieved, and the officer noted in his report that only the driver’s window was down on the vehicle. The substance in the bag field tested positive for methamphetamine and was estimated at 14 grams. Two glass pipes with residue were located in the vehicle.

Cook told the FWC officer that he did not know whose bag of meth was in the road, an arrest report states, before saying that neither of the two passengers in the vehicle tossed anything out his window. A second small bag of methamphetamine was found in his pocket.

Cook was driving with just a learner’s permit at the time, according to FWC.