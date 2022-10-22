Funeral Service Today For ECSO Master Deputy Kevin Ray

A funeral service will be held Saturday for Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Kevin Ray of Cantonment.

Ray passed away on October 15 when his vehicle was struck by an alleged drunk driver near Laurel Hill, Florida.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery in Troy, Alabama. The family requests that guests meet in the cemetery, 1629 South Highway 29 in Troy.

Ray’s daughter, Lauren, continues to recover in Florida hospital.

