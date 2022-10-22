Funeral Service Today For ECSO Master Deputy Kevin Ray

October 22, 2022

A funeral service will be held Saturday for Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Kevin Ray of Cantonment.

Ray passed away on October 15 when his vehicle was struck by an alleged drunk driver near Laurel Hill, Florida.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery in Troy, Alabama. The family requests  that guests meet in the cemetery, 1629 South Highway 29 in Troy.

Ray’s daughter, Lauren, continues to recover in Florida hospital.

For the complete obituary, click or tap here.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 