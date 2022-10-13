Firefighters Visit Century And Molino Libraries, Camp Fire For Fire Prevention Week

Escambia County Fire Rescue visited West Florida Public Libraries locations across the county and the Camp Fire daycare during Fire Prevention Week.

The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue visited the Molino Branch Library on Wednesday, and the Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue visited the Century Branch Library on Wednesday and the Camp Fire Century Youth Learning Center on Tuesday.

Children enjoyed story time with a firefighter and had a chance to tour Molino’s Engine 18 and Century’s Engine 5.

NorthEscambia.com and courtesy photos, click to to enlarge.