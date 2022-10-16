Firefighters Respond To Reported Structure Fire In Bratt

Firefighters responded to a reported stove fire early Sunday morning in Bratt.

The fire was reported about 1:15 am on West Highway 4, just west of North Highway 99. The fire was reported to be out when firefighters arrived on scene.

There were no injuries reported.

The Walnut Hill, McDavid, Century and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, and the Atmore Fire Department were dispatched. Most of the units were canceled prior to arrival.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.