Fire Prevention Week Story Times This Week At Your Local Library

During Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15, Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Pensacola Fire Department will visit libraries across the county for special story times.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 10:30 a.m. – Bellview Library (ECFR)

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 10:30 a.m. – Southwest Library (ECFR)

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 10:30 a.m. – Pensacola Library (PFD)

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 10:30 a.m. – Molino Library (ECFR)

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 10:30 a.m. – Century Library (ECFR)

Thursday, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m. – Tryon Library (PFD)

Thursday, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m. – Westside Library (PFD)