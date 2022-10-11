Father, Son Seriously Injured In ATV Crash Near Escambia County Park

A father and son were seriously injured in an ATV crash Monday night at an Escambia County park.

The 33-year old man and his 11-year old son were riding the Polaris 900 RZR in a field behind the Lewis Powell Athletic Park on Rolling Hills Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the adult male driver struck a large wooden pole in the grass head-on.

The ATV began to roll and both occupants were ejected. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.