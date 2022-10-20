Escambia School Choice Expo Is Tonight

October 20, 2022

The Escambia County School District’s School Choice Expo will be held Thursday night at Washington HIgh School from 6-7:30 p.m.

Representatives from the district’s career academies and choice schools will provide information about their programs at the event that typically has over 1,000 in attendance.

“The school district is excited to once again be offering our School Choice Expo to the community,” said coordinator Chris McFarland. “This is a great opportunity for our students to experience all the awesome programs and school choice transfers available to our students in one venue.”

Career academies will have informative displays and vendors will provide gift bags.

The middle and high school open enrollment period continues through December 2. For elementary schools, the open enrollment period will be January 30 until March 10, 2023.

File photos.

Written by William Reynolds 

 